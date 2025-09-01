TVS Motor, Royal Enfield record sales in August amid GST uncertainty

TVS Motor Company and Royal Enfield, both headquartered in Chennai, reported exceptional sales performances in August 2025 even as broader two-wheeler industry growth slowed due to buyer anticipation of a forthcoming GST rate reduction. While TVS entered the coveted half-million club, Royal Enfield sales grew by more than 50%.

TVS Motor for the first time crossed the five lakh unit milestone by recording monthly sales of 509,536 units in August 2025, a growth of 30% year-on-year. TVS’ total two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 30% to 490,788 units in August 2025 from 378,841 units in August 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 28% to 368,862 units while exports grew by 36% to 121,926 units in August 2025.

The five lakh monthly volume feat is mostly achieved by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) and Hero MotoCorp. HMSI reported flat annual growth in August 2025 as its total sales stood at 534,861 units. Hero MotoCorp’s total dispatches stood at 553,727 units in August 2025, up 8% compared to August 2024.

Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield remained in the fast lane as sales grew by 55% to 114,002 motorcycles in August 2025. The company's domestic sales surged 57% year-on-year to 102,876 units last month and exports grew 39% to 11,126 motorcycles.