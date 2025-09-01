Zydus Wellness jumps 7% on first overseas acquisition

Shares of Zydus Wellness surged over 7% on Monday after the company announced its first international acquisition, boosting investor confidence in its growth strategy. At 12.16 noon, the stock rose around ₹2,167.30, sharply ahead of the broader market.

Zydus Wellness said it will acquire Comfort Click Ltd, a UK-based health and wellness company, for £239 million through its wholly owned subsidiary Alidac UK. Comfort Click operates in the fast-growing vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS) space, and reported revenues of £134 million in FY2025, with a strong five-year compound annual growth rate of 57%. It also posted an adjusted operating profit of £21 million.

Market analysts believe this deal opens up new global opportunities for Zydus Wellness, which until now has been largely focused on the Indian market. Brokerage firm Nomura maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, noting that the deal will be earnings-accretive and that the company has the balance sheet strength to absorb the acquisition.