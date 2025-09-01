Zydus Wellness jumps 7% on first overseas acquisition

Shares of Zydus Wellness surged over 7% on Monday after the company announced its first international acquisition, boosting investor confidence in its growth strategy. At 12.16 noon, the stock rose around ₹2,167.30, sharply ahead of the broader market.
Zydus Wellness said it will acquire Comfort Click Ltd, a UK-based health and wellness company, for £239 million through its wholly owned subsidiary Alidac UK. Comfort Click operates in the fast-growing vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS) space, and reported revenues of £134 million in FY2025, with a strong five-year compound annual growth rate of 57%. It also posted an adjusted operating profit of £21 million.
Market analysts believe this deal opens up new global opportunities for Zydus Wellness, which until now has been largely focused on the Indian market. Brokerage firm Nomura maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, noting that the deal will be earnings-accretive and that the company has the balance sheet strength to absorb the acquisition.
Zydus Wellness, part of the Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences group, is a leading player in the Indian consumer wellness space. Its portfolio includes popular brands such as Sugar Free (artificial sweeteners), Everyuth (skincare), Nutrilla (nutritional products), and Complan (health drink). The company has a strong presence in categories like functional foods, skincare, and nutrition, catering to India’s growing demand for health-oriented products.
According to market analysts Investors welcomed the move as a sign that Zydus Wellness is ready to expand beyond India and tap into the lucrative global supplements market. Analysts also see potential synergies between the company's existing nutrition brands and Comfort Click’s international footprint.
With this acquisition, Zydus Wellness has positioned itself as not just a domestic consumer wellness company but also an emerging global player in the health and nutrition space.