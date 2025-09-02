13 IPOs worth Rs 16,000 crore get Sebi nod

MUMBAI: The markets watchdog Sebi in the last two days has given approvals to as many as 13 mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs), led by the headphones and smart watches brand Boat (owned by Imagine Marketing, Urban Company, Corona Remedies, Juniper Green and Jain Resources, among others, which are collectively seeking to raise Rs 16,000 crore from the primary market.

The biggest issue, however, of the month will be that of the over Rs 17,200-crore issue from Tata Capital, which is yet to be heard from the regulator on its updated IPO filing made in July. The company has to get listed before the end of this month under a Reserve Bank mandate issued in October 2022, all upper layer non-banks should go public by the end of this month.

A company source told The New Indian Express that the board of Tata Capital is meeting this evening to set the time-line for the IPO, which when completed will be the largest from the NBFC space and also among the largest issues that Dalal Street has seen so far. Thus-far the largest NBFC issue is the Rs 12,500 crore completed by HDB Financial, the non-banking arm of HDFC Bank, in June.

The regulator has also cleared the draft papers of Allchem Lifescience, Pace Digitek, Om Freight Forwarders, Priority Jewels, Mouri Tech, Ravi Infrabuild Projects, KSH International, and Omnitech Engineering, taking the count to as many as 13.The Sebi had issued observation letters on the draft documents of all these 13 companies in August, which means they can launch their IPOs within the next 12 months, depending on the date of the Sebi letters.

Among the biggest from issue size point of view is the Gurugram-based renewable power producer Juniper Green Energy, which had filed preliminary papers in June, and is looking at mopping up Rs 3,000 crore via initial share.The Warburg Pincus-backed Imagine Marketing, which owns the electronics brand boAt which is known for its headphones and smart watches, had confidentially filed draft papers for the IPO in April. The Bengaluru-based firm was planning seeking a valuation of Rs 13,000 crore. The issue size is not known yet.