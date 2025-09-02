At a likely size of Rs 30,000 Jio IPO to be largest ever, valuing co at Rs 11.9 tln

MUMBAI: Pegging the equity value of Jio Platforms, in which parent Reliance Industries own 67.03%, at Rs 11.9 trillion or $135 billion, a domestic brokerage has said its the primary share sale planned for the first half of next year, could well run into a whopping Rs 30,000 crore, making it the largest such issues that Dalal Street has seen till date.

Reliance holds 67.03% in the largest teleco with 500 million customers and the public listing will provide an exit to many investors.

Addressing the shareholders last Friday during the annual general meeting, group chairman Mukesh Ambani said he would take Jio, in which Meta, Google, and a few other American multinational companies and a dozen other companies including private equity players hold close to 33% since April 2020, public in the first half of 2026, investing over Rs 1.5 trillion.

Jio had received investments totalling Rs 1,52,055.45 crore or $20 billion back in 2020, where it sold 32.97% stake to more than two dozen investors led by Meta (Facebook parent), Google, KKR, PIF and Mubadalam while RIL holds 67.03% and the public listing will provide an exit to many of the investors, they said.

Reliance Jio's public listing could well be the largest at Rs 30,000 crore, according to brokerage Motilal Oswal, which has pegged the equity value of the holding of Jio at Rs 11.9 trillion or $135 billion and the value of RIL stake in the company at Rs 7.91 trillion or $90 billion.

Jio Platforms is the holding company of Reliance Jio Infocomm, which fully owns the number one telco in the country.