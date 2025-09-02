Ather unveils Pothole Alert feature, EL1 platform

BENGALURU: With potholes in Bengaluru making news much too often, Ather Energy unveiled an interesting feature -- Pothole Alert -- that will allow riders to manoeuvre through the pothole-infested roads. For a start, roads in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai have been mapped.

Ather Energy showcased several concepts like its next-gen EL platform, AtherStack 7.0, Infinite cruise and faster charging solutions at the Community Day 2025 on Saturday.

Elaborating on the pothole feature, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, said, “We want to add a whole new way to interact with your scooter. We are reaching out to municipalities. Whoever has value for it can use it. Common data was used to come up with a roadmap of potholes for each city.”

The EL platform has been designed with 26 lakh km of field data. It features several changes like a new redesigned electronics stack. Reduced component use is expected to enable 15% faster assembly, allowing faster periodic services, and increasing the service period for each 2-wheeler to 10,000 km.

Voice interaction has been integrated into AtherStack 7.0. Other crucial features include crash alerts, which can differentiate between minor and severe accidents. Also included is the ParkSafe feature, which notifies owners on wrong parking zones.

The LockSafe feature helps one immobilise the scooter with the help of the app in case of a theft. The AtherStack 7.0 is expected to be rolled out in the coming months, while the Halo smart helmet was launched on Saturday.

The company launched Infinite Cruise which aims to adapt to every condition like CityCruise, Hill Control and Crawl Control, helping riders in dense city traffic and highways.