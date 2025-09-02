Ather unveils Pothole Alert feature, EL1 platform

BENGALURU: With potholes in Bengaluru making news much too often, Ather Energy unveiled an interesting feature -- Pothole Alert -- that will allow riders to manoeuvre through the pothole-infested roads. For a start, roads in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai have been mapped.
Ather Energy showcased several concepts like its next-gen EL platform, AtherStack 7.0, Infinite cruise and faster charging solutions at the Community Day 2025 on Saturday.
Elaborating on the pothole feature, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, said, “We want to add a whole new way to interact with your scooter. We are reaching out to municipalities. Whoever has value for it can use it. Common data was used to come up with a roadmap of potholes for each city.”
The EL platform has been designed with 26 lakh km of field data. It features several changes like a new redesigned electronics stack. Reduced component use is expected to enable 15% faster assembly, allowing faster periodic services, and increasing the service period for each 2-wheeler to 10,000 km.
Voice interaction has been integrated into AtherStack 7.0. Other crucial features include crash alerts, which can differentiate between minor and severe accidents. Also included is the ParkSafe feature, which notifies owners on wrong parking zones.
The LockSafe feature helps one immobilise the scooter with the help of the app in case of a theft. The AtherStack 7.0 is expected to be rolled out in the coming months, while the Halo smart helmet was launched on Saturday.
The company launched Infinite Cruise which aims to adapt to every condition like CityCruise, Hill Control and Crawl Control, helping riders in dense city traffic and highways.
Other key highlights include the launch of Redux, a prototype of a scooter and a motorcycle, which is expected to be launched in 2027. The vehicle will be manufactured at the Ather factory 3.0. With the adaptive ride dynamics, changing one’s posture automatically adapts to the rider’s intent. The “takeoff” feature is bound to give a thrilling experience, with the ultra-fast acceleration.
On the Redux concept, Swapnil Jain, Co-founder, told this paper, “Currently it is purely a concept. We are pushing the boundaries of engineering and design.”
Rizta Z too got a major upgrade, with the full touchscreen functionality. It is set to roll out in a few weeks.
While there are several EV charging stations across the city, Ather introduced the next-gen fast charging experience, with over 4000 fast chargers in India. The new 6kW charger is half the size of the current model, and can give 30 km range in just 10 minutes. Also integrated into these charging stations will be the tyre inflator, meeting the requirements of the rider at one point.