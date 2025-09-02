Five semiconductor units are currently under progress in the country: IT minister Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that construction of five semiconductor units is currently progressing at a rapid pace. The minister, while speaking at Semicon India 2025, also mentioned that the pilot line of one unit is complete and the first Made in India chip was presented to the Prime Minister at the event. The minister also presented the first test chips from four sanctioned projects to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Vikram chip, developed by ISRO’s Semiconductor Laboratory, is India’s first fully Make-in-India 32-bit microprocessor, engineered to perform reliably under the extreme conditions of launch vehicles.“Here we are today, in a short span of 3.5 years we have the world looking at India with confidence. Today construction of 5 semiconductor units is going on at a rapid pace. Pilot line of 1 unit is complete and we just presented the first Made in India chip to Hon’ble PM here,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The minister also highlighted that the government has managed the Semiconductor Mission in a transparent and professional manner. It has aimed to cover all key manufacturing sectors—from power electronics and consumer electronics to automobiles, defence, and strategic sectors.

India began its semiconductor journey in 2021 with an approved incentive package of Rs 75,000 crore under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). Since then, significant progress has been made, with ten major projects approved across six states. These projects span wafer fabrication, ATMP/OSAT, and compound semiconductor manufacturing.

"We have managed the Semiconductor mission in a transparent and professional way. We have attempted to cover all the important manufacturing sectors from power electronics to consumer electronics to automobiles to defence and strategic sectors. Our decisions are backed by rigorous analysis done by professionals from the Semiconductor industry,” said the minister.

SEMICON India 2025 was inaugurated on September 2 in New Delhi. This fourth edition is India’s largest, featuring over 350 exhibiting companies from 33 countries and regions, and attracting a record number of global stakeholders.