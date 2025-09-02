Gold, silver shine at record highs as weak dollar and Fed cut hopes boost demand

In India, the weakness of the rupee has further boosted local prices as imports become costlier. Analysts also point out that silver is receiving additional support from rising industrial demand, particularly in sectors such as electronics and renewable energy, which has given it an edge over gold in terms of price momentum this year.

Market experts advise caution despite the strong uptrend. Several technical indicators show that gold is trading in an overheated zone, which means sharp corrections cannot be ruled out. Nevertheless, analysts broadly recommend a buy-on-dips strategy rather than chasing prices at record levels. Forecasts suggest that gold could move towards Rs 1,07,000 per 10 grams in the near term, while silver may advance to around Rs 1,27,000 per kilogram.

The outlook for precious metals remains positive as global uncertainty, expectations of monetary easing, and domestic currency weakness continue to support prices. At the same time, investors should be prepared for volatility in the short term as upcoming US economic data, Federal Reserve signals, and fluctuations in the rupee could all influence market direction.