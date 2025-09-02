India is in dialogue with the US for a bilateral trade agreement : Piyush Goyal

Despite several ongoing geo-political turmoil, India is continuing discussions with the US confirmed Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday. He further assured that India's trade talks with European Union, UK and other countries are also progressing and a couple of the Free Trade Agreements (FTA) are likely to be concluded soon.

"We already completed Mauritius, Australia's first tranche, the four nations, EFTA bloc, UK, UAE. Lots have happened. Lots more to go. But with the US, we are in dialogue with them for a bilateral trade agreement, " said Goyal during his address at CII Global Sustainability Summit.

He further confirmed that India is also progressing well with the Eurasian FTA. The terms of reference have been finalised , and the discussion will begin soon.

US President Donald Trump has imposed 50% tariff on a major chunk of Indian exports from August 27 onwards. Sectors like apparels, textiles, carpets, gems and jewellery have been the worst hit sectors. However, Trump administration has assured that they will try to ease trade tensions with India soon, with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressing confidence that the "two great nations will work this out."