India to hold significant share in $1 trillion semiconductor market: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: India will hold a significant share in the $1 trillion semiconductor industry, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the third edition of ‘Semicon India - 2025’, Modi also mentioned that a total of ten semiconductor projects are currently underway, involving an investment of over eighteen billion dollars — more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore.
“Global semiconductor market has already reached $600 billion, and in the coming years, it is expected to surpass $1 trillion.. India is advancing in the semiconductor sector, India will hold a significant share in this $1 trillion market,” said Modi.
At the event, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the first test chips from four sanctioned projects to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vikram chip, developed by ISRO’s Semiconductor Laboratory, is India’s first fully Make-in-India 32-bit microprocessor, engineered to perform reliably under the extreme conditions of launch vehicles.
Modi, comparing the chip to a digital diamond, emphasized that the power of the 21st century is now concentrated in the small chip. “Oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds’, the Prime Minister stated that oil shaped the previous century, and the fate of the world was determined by oil wells. The global economy fluctuated based on how much petroleum was extracted from these wells.
“Though tiny in size, these chips possess the potential to accelerate global progress significantly,” said Modi. Modi also highlighted the removal of red tape in approving semiconductor projects in the country. The Prime Minister said, “The shorter the time from file to factory, and the lesser the paperwork, the sooner wafer work can begin.”
He stressed that the government is working with this very approach. The National Single Window System has been implemented, enabling all approvals from both the Centre and States to be accessed on a single platform. As a result, investors have been freed from extensive paperwork, he further added.
“The Semicon India programme was launched. He added that by 2023, India’s first semiconductor plant had been approved, in 2024, several more plants received approval and in 2025, five additional projects were cleared. He further stated that in total, ten semiconductor projects are now underway, involving an investment of over eighteen billion dollars — more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore,” said Modi.
The Prime Minister highlighted that semiconductor parks are being developed across the country under a plug-and-play infrastructure model, offering facilities such as land, power supply, port and airport connectivity, and access to a skilled workforce. Affirming that India is moving beyond backend operations and progressing towards becoming a full-stack semiconductor nation, Shri Modi reiterated that the day is not far when India’s smallest chip will drive the world’s biggest change.
He stated, “Our journey began late… but nothing can stop us now.” The Prime Minister informed that CG Power’s pilot plant commenced operations on August 28, just 4–5 days ago. He added that the pilot plant of Kaynes is also about to begin.
Test chips from Micron and Tata are already in production. He reiterated that commercial chip production will begin this year, underscoring the rapid progress India is making in the semiconductor sector. He also mentioned that India is creating a robust semiconductor ecosystem that will make the nation self-reliant and globally competitive. The Prime Minister noted that design centers being developed in Noida and Bengaluru are working on some of the world’s most advanced chips—capable of storing billions of transistors.
He emphasized that these chips will power the immersive technologies of the 21st century. Modi stated that India is currently working on the National Critical Mineral Mission and is committed to meeting its demand for rare minerals domestically. He added that over the past four years, significant progress has been made on critical minerals projects.
“The day is not far when the world will say: Designed in India, Made in India, Trusted by the World,” said the Prime Minister.