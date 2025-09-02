India to hold significant share in $1 trillion semiconductor market: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: India will hold a significant share in the $1 trillion semiconductor industry, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the third edition of ‘Semicon India - 2025’, Modi also mentioned that a total of ten semiconductor projects are currently underway, involving an investment of over eighteen billion dollars — more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

“Global semiconductor market has already reached $600 billion, and in the coming years, it is expected to surpass $1 trillion.. India is advancing in the semiconductor sector, India will hold a significant share in this $1 trillion market,” said Modi.

At the event, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the first test chips from four sanctioned projects to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vikram chip, developed by ISRO’s Semiconductor Laboratory, is India’s first fully Make-in-India 32-bit microprocessor, engineered to perform reliably under the extreme conditions of launch vehicles.

Modi, comparing the chip to a digital diamond, emphasized that the power of the 21st century is now concentrated in the small chip. “Oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds’, the Prime Minister stated that oil shaped the previous century, and the fate of the world was determined by oil wells. The global economy fluctuated based on how much petroleum was extracted from these wells.

“Though tiny in size, these chips possess the potential to accelerate global progress significantly,” said Modi. Modi also highlighted the removal of red tape in approving semiconductor projects in the country. The Prime Minister said, “The shorter the time from file to factory, and the lesser the paperwork, the sooner wafer work can begin.”