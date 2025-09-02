Government working on next phase of India Semicon Mission, DLI scheme: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: The government is working on the next phase of India Semiconductor Mission and Design-Linked Incentive Scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

During the inaugural address of Semicon India 2025, Modi said the base of digital infrastructure is critical minerals and the country has started working on the Critical Minerals Mission and is committed to meeting the growing demand for rare earth minerals.

"We are working on the next phase of the India Semiconductor Mission," Modi said.

He said that the days are not far when the smallest chip made in India will drive the biggest change in the world.

"The government is going to give shape to the new DLI (design-linked incentive) scheme," Modi said.