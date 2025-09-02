Industry urges fix for inverted duty structure ahead of GST Council meet

NEW DELHI: As the GST Council convenes for a crucial meeting on September 3rd and 4th, where a major rate rationalization is on the agenda, a chorus of industry voices is calling for a resolution to the persistent problem of the inverted duty structure (IDS).

An inverted duty structure occurs when the taxes paid on inputs (raw materials and services) are higher than the tax levied on the finished product. This leads to an accumulation of unutilized Input Tax Credit (ITC), blocking crucial working capital for companies.

Edible oil industry sounds alarm

The Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA) has issued an urgent memorandum to the government, highlighting a severe strain on the sector since July 2022, when the GST Council restricted refunds of accumulated ITC under IDS.

"While edible oil is taxed at 5% GST, most input materials such as packaging, chemicals, and processing materials attract GST at 12–18%, leading to substantial accumulation of unutilized ITC," the IVPA stated. The association warned that this is causing a working capital crisis, especially for MSMEs, disincentivising investment, and potentially driving up consumer prices.

"Higher costs due to unrecovered ITC are passed on to consumers, potentially pushing prices upward and may drive lower-income consumers toward unsafe, adulterated, or reused edible oils," the IVPA cautioned. They have urged the Council to rescind the 2022 restriction and ensure parity with other essential items like butter and ghee, which continue to receive refund benefits.