SBI to raise around $1 billion through dollar debt issue

This fund raising also assumes importance as the bank with a Rs 67 trillion balance-sheet, had already raised Rs 25,000 crore in a QIP issue in late July, making it the single largest fund raising through this mode, even as its corporate loan book has been seeing muted growth as corporates, which are sitting on a cash balance of Rs 13.5 trillion as they are not investing to add capacity instead deleveraging and even paying back loans earlier than maturity.

In the June quarter, the bank’s gross advances rose 11.61% to Rs 42.55 trillion driven by personal loans which grew 12.56%, SME loans grew 19.10%, agricultural loans up 12.67%, and corporate loans which was muted at 5.70%.

Chairman Setty had expressed confidence in retaining the credit growth target set in April at 12% for the fiscal as he expected more corporates to take disbursement of loan actions which stood at Rs 3.89 trillion and while disbursement in the quarter stood at Rs 3.41 trillion. The bank was the most profitable company in the quarter with a whopping Rs 19160 crore in net income.

The second quarter will be much better given the nearly Rs 10,000 crore the bank will ne netting from the 13.5% stake sale in Yes Bank which is around 110% of its investment made in March 2020 when it the RBI asked the bank to pick up 50% in the private lender as part of its rescue.

Similarly deposits increased 11.66% to Rs 54.73 trillion, with current account deposits jumping 30.69% and savings deposits rising 4.71% helping the bank improve the low-cost Casa ratio to 39.36 sequentially but marginally lower than 40.70 a year ago.

The bank had raised Rs 7,500 last September through 15-year tier II bonds, with a call option at the end of 10th year. In the previous financial year, it had raised Rs 15,000 crore through tier II bonds.

The bank is doing the roadshows and is seeking bids from the international investors, excluding the resident Americans (as this is a regulation S issue which cannot be sold to resident American investors) and will finalise the pricing and the quantum later this week, the banker said, adding “we’ve already seen a very strong investor interest, and expect a finer pricing than previous issue".