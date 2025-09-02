Tata Capital kicks off overseas roadshows for $2 billion IPO, eyes $20 billion valuation

MUMBAI: The leading non-banking lender Tata Capital, which is under an RBI mandate to get listed before the end of this month, has kicked off roadshows in overseas markets to test investor interest for its bumper public issue that will top $2 billion or Rs 17,500 crore and is seeking a valuation in the $18-20 billion range.

The Tata group company is planning the issue in the third week of September, well within the regulatory mandate.

“The company is set to launch its much-anticipated over $2 billion (depending on the exchange rate) initial public offering in the week beginning September 22,” a source in the know of the plans told TNIE Tuesday.

“The company is looking at a valuation of $18-20 billion post issue, depending on the rupee-dollar rate,” the source who sought not to be named said, adding that “the management and i-bankers busy are conducting road shows to test investor interest.”

The proposed IPO of 47.58 crore shares comprises a fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares, according to the updated draft red herring prospectus filed late August.

Under the OFS component, Tata Sons, which owns almost 88.6% in the company (down from 92.8% before the recent rights issue), will offload as many as 23 crore shares, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is the only external shareholder in the company, will divest 3.58 crore shares from its 1.8% holding.