58th GST Council meeting: What to expect on day 1

CHENNAI: The 58th GST Council meeting, which began in New Delhi today, is deliberating one of the most significant overhauls of tax rates since the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax. On the first day of discussions, the Council took up proposals from its fitment committee that recommend moving many daily-use products and essential consumer goods into the lowest tax bracket. If approved, items such as toothpaste, shampoo, talcum powder and soaps, which are currently taxed at 18 percent, could soon attract only 5 percent GST. Similarly, butter, cheese and a wide range of ready-to-eat packaged foods including pickles, snacks and chutneys may also shift into the 5 percent slab from the present 12 to 18 percent.

Food and textile

This move is expected to extend to a broad range of food and textile products, consolidating nearly all of them under the 5 percent rate. For fast-moving consumer goods companies like Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer and Nestlé India, the relief would be substantial. Lower taxes on their core products could reduce retail prices, ease inflationary pressures on households and encourage higher consumption. Industry analysts suggest that consumers may also see a reversal of “shrinkflation,” as companies would have greater room to restore earlier pack sizes without raising prices.