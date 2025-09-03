August PMI: Services sector growth at 15-year high

MUMBAI: The dominant services sector continued its strong pace hitting a 15-year high in August on new orders and rising output led by international demand with the sectoral purchasing managers index (PMI) climbing to 62.9 in the reporting month from 60.5 in July. This is the strongest pace of growth since 2010. British lender HSBC said on Wednesday, its monthly services PMI, compiled by S&P Global, rose to a near record high of 62.9 in August, on new orders which rise for the 49th consecutive month.

Demand buoyancy, efficiency gains, and greater inflows of new business are among the key reasons for the strongest growth since 2010. New orders grew for the 49th month in a row, and at the fastest pace in more than 15 years. About 37% of service providers reported growth, compared to only 11% who saw a decline, the report said.

"The broad-based expansion in international sales bolstered overall demand, which prompted the domestic services firms to hire additional workers. Reflecting higher labour costs and robust demand conditions, both input and output prices rose substantially in the reporting month," said Pranjul Bhandari, the chief economist at HSBC India.

Last week the she had said the flash manufacturing PMI surged to 65.2 in August on record services, which was the highest on record while the composite PMI rose to a 15-mth high at 61.1 on manufacturing jump. Export orders rose at the third-fastest rate since this this segment was added to the survey in 2014, with higher demand coming from clients in the US, Europe, and the West Asia.