Jane Street moves tribunal seeking access to Sebi probe documents after ban on trading

MUMBAI: Two months after Sebi had banned it from the markets with a huge penalty, the Wall Street high-frequency trader Jane Street on Wednesday moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal. While not challenging the punitive action per se, Jane Street sought a direction from the tribunal to direct the regulator to release the relevant documents so that it can rebut the allegations of market manipulation against it. The tribunal is set to hear the matter next Monday.

While Jane Street and Sebi did not confirm or deny the development that follows the ban imposed in the wee hours of July 3-4, an official from a law firm representing the US trader has confirmed the development and the hearing date (September 8) to TNIE, but requested not to name him or his firm.

“Yes, Jane Street filed an appeal on Wednesday at the SAT seeking to direct Sebi to release the relevant documents so that it can rebut the allegations of market manipulation against it,” he said.

Sebi had on July 3 temporarily barred Jane Street from trading for alleged manipulation of indices, primarily the Bank Nifty on expiry days.

Accusing Sebi of refusing to allow full inspection of all relevant and relied upon material, Jane Street said while it was inspecting some of the documents relied on to issue the interim order by whole-time member Ananth Narayan G, it came across an internal surveillance report of Sebi in December 2024 that had been unable to conclude manipulation by Jane Street entities in the two key indexes.

According to the source, all the four entities representing Jane Street have moved the SAT.