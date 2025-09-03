GST reforms coming in food, education, steel, cement, health, textiles, says Andhra FM P Keshav 

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh government is fully supporting centre's proposals of introducing two slab structure of goods and services taxes (GST) and there will be relaxation in the tax slab for food items, education, steel, cement, health, textiles, confirmed Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister P Keshav on Monday.

As GST Council meeting began today, the AP minister told media that Chandrababu Naidu has fully supported the government of India's proposal of simplifying tax structure that would benefit the end consumers. "As alliance party we support PM's Diwali gift and GST reforms. Chandrababu Naidu has taken stand to support all reform. This will be a major step in reviving poor man's economy, " Andhra FM told reporters at the beginning of the Council meeting today.

He further added that the main agenda of the reforms is to ensure that the prices of the daily usage items come down so that the masses could spend more and things become more affordable to poor people. Such measures will help boost Indian economy to me, asserted Andhra FM.