Sebi chief Pandey wants banks to help curb insider trading

MUMBAI: Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has underscored the critical role of banks in upholding market integrity, urging their leaders to tighten compliance so that the menace of insider trading can be curbed.

At an interaction with the heads of publicly traded banks here Wednesday, Pandey said adherence to the prohibition of insider trading (PIT) regulations is not a matter of routine compliance but a cornerstone of good governance and ethical leadership.

“When a small group of people has access to information before the rest of the market and uses it for personal gains, it creates an uneven playing field. Investors lose confidence, market fairness erodes, and the very integrity of the financial system comes into question,” he told the bankers.

He highlighted that banks face a unique challenge under PIT regulations as they carry a dual responsibility: not only they must they comply as listed entities, but they also act as fiduciaries holding unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) about other listed companies.

Citing examples where banks gain access to sensitive financial information, such as during large loan sanctions, debt restructuring negotiations, or participation in stressed asset proceedings, well before such data is publicly disclosed, he said “all this information, if leaked even unintentionally, could move markets, impact shareholder wealth, and erode investor trust.”