Swiggy increases platform fee to Rs 15 per order, its third hike in three weeks

Over the past few weeks, India’s major food delivery players, Swiggy and Zomato, have substantially raised their platform charges as part of their efforts to strengthen profitability and counter rising operating costs. The fee hike comes ahead of the festive season when they experience a sharp surge in orders.

Swiggy has now raised its platform fee to ₹15 per order in certain cities, its third revision within a span of three weeks. Earlier hikes saw charges move from ₹12 to ₹14. This is the steepest jump since April 2023, when the platform fee was first introduced at just ₹2 per order.

With Swiggy processing more than 20 lakh orders daily, this new pricing could potentially bring in revenues of about ₹3 crore per day, ₹54 crore quarterly, and around ₹216 crore annually.

Zomato has also increased its fee, moving from ₹10 to ₹12 per order, with the change aligned to the seasonal spike in demand. Historically, Zomato has made small, step-wise increments of ₹2 during busy periods, indicating a strategy of experimenting with rates before making them permanent.