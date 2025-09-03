VIKRAM-32: Meet India’s new space-grade microprocessor

CHENNAI: India has taken another step towards self-reliance in space technology with the launch of VIKRAM-32, the country’s first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor. Developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and fabricated at ISRO’s Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in Chandigarh, this processor is the successor to the older VIKRAM-1601, a 16-bit chip that has powered ISRO’s launch vehicles for more than a decade.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the new made-in-India microprocessor at the Semicon India 2025 event in New Delhi, presenting it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.