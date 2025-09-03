VIKRAM-32: Meet India’s new space-grade microprocessor

CHENNAI: India has taken another step towards self-reliance in space technology with the launch of VIKRAM-32, the country’s first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor. Developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and fabricated at ISRO’s Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in Chandigarh, this processor is the successor to the older VIKRAM-1601, a 16-bit chip that has powered ISRO’s launch vehicles for more than a decade.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the new made-in-India microprocessor at the Semicon India 2025 event in New Delhi, presenting it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The new chip and its features
The earlier VIKRAM-1601 served ISRO well, but as missions get more complex, the need for higher precision and better computing power has grown. The shift from 16-bit to 32-bit architecture allows the new processor to handle larger amounts of data, support modern software, and perform faster, more accurate calculations. This makes it better suited for next-generation launch vehicles and space missions. The key features of VIKRAM-32 are:
32-bit design: Provides faster processing and larger memory handling compared to the 16-bit predecessor.
Floating-point support: Enables complex mathematical calculations required for guidance, navigation, and control in real time.
High-level language compatibility: Supports advanced programming languages like Ada, making software development easier and safer.
Built-in interfaces: Comes with mission-critical communication ports such as MIL-STD-1553B, simplifying integration with avionics systems.
Made in India: Fabricated using SCL’s 180 nm CMOS technology, a reliable process for space applications.
Rugged and space-qualified: Tested to withstand high vibration, temperature extremes, and radiation exposure during launch and spaceflight.
How is it different from VIKRAM-1601
Higher precision: With 32-bit and floating-point capability, it can process more accurate data for trajectory corrections and autonomous decision-making.
Better software support: Easier to program using modern tools, which also reduces the risk of errors.
Greater reliability: Fewer external components are needed since many interfaces are built into the chip.
Future-ready: Can support more advanced guidance and control algorithms for upcoming space missions.
Impact
Beyond rockets, processors like VIKRAM-32 can also find use in defense, aviation, and industrial control systems where reliability under tough conditions is crucial. More importantly, the chip highlights India’s ability to design, build, and qualify high-end electronics within the country, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.
The VIKRAM-32 marks a major milestone in India’s journey toward technological self-reliance. By replacing the older VIKRAM-1601, it brings more power, precision, and flexibility to ISRO’s missions. As it gets deployed in future launch vehicles and space systems, it will play a key role in supporting India’s expanding ambitions in space exploration.