With launch of Victoris, Maruti targets top spot in Creta-dominated mid-size SUV segment

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL), the country’s largest carmaker, has set its sights on claiming the top spot in the highly contested mid-size SUV segment, a market long dominated by Hyundai’s bestselling Creta. On Wednesday, Maruti launched the Victoris SUV, with prices to be announced soon and deliveries starting from the first day of Navratri. Victoris will also be exported to over 100 countries.
Building on its recent momentum with entry-level SUVs like the Fronx and Brezza, Maruti Suzuki has seen its SUV share of total sales nearly triple in four years -- from about 9% in FY 2020-21 to nearly 28% in FY 2024-25.
“We are confident the Victoris with its high technology, sleek design, intelligent and connected features, 5-star level safety and multiple environment friendly powertrains will win hearts in India. With Victoris we are strengthening our SUV portfolio and our overall market share,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO at MSIL.
While not providing specific sales targets, Takeuchi expressed confidence that the company’s mid-size SUV volume will be “much, much bigger” going forward. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at MSIL, added that Victoris, sold through the Arena channel, aims to attract younger buyers and help the company achieve leadership in the mid-size SUV space.
The mid-size SUV market currently stands at around 950,000 units per year, accounting for about 40% of overall SUV sales in India. The Hyundai Creta remains the segment leader despite increased competition. Maruti Suzuki believes that Victoris, with its segment-first features, multiple powertrain options, and a Bharat NCAP 5-star safety rating, is well positioned for success.
Looking ahead, Maruti Suzuki plans to launch more SUVs, including premium models. Takeuchi highlighted that SUVs now represent 55% of the broader market, making it a critical focus for MSIL. He emphasized that SUVs will be key to Maruti Suzuki’s goal of regaining a 50% share of India’s passenger vehicle market, with the e-VITARA electric SUV set for launch later this fiscal year.
“We’re currently covering up to the mid-size SUV segment, but the market for over 4.5-meter SUVs is growing. We are actively studying this space and may introduce a product in this segment,” Takeuchi said. He also reiterated MSIL’s ongoing commitment to smaller cars, noting their foundational importance to the business.
Victoris is Maruti Suzuki’s first model equipped with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), and the company invested approximately ₹1,240 crore in its development. The SUV will be available with petrol (Strong Hybrid), ALLGRIP Select (4x4), and S-CNG powertrain options, including a segment-first underbody CNG tank. Bookings for Victoris are open now with a reservation amount of ₹11,000.