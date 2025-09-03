With launch of Victoris, Maruti targets top spot in Creta-dominated mid-size SUV segment

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL), the country’s largest carmaker, has set its sights on claiming the top spot in the highly contested mid-size SUV segment, a market long dominated by Hyundai’s bestselling Creta. On Wednesday, Maruti launched the Victoris SUV, with prices to be announced soon and deliveries starting from the first day of Navratri. Victoris will also be exported to over 100 countries.

Building on its recent momentum with entry-level SUVs like the Fronx and Brezza, Maruti Suzuki has seen its SUV share of total sales nearly triple in four years -- from about 9% in FY 2020-21 to nearly 28% in FY 2024-25.

“We are confident the Victoris with its high technology, sleek design, intelligent and connected features, 5-star level safety and multiple environment friendly powertrains will win hearts in India. With Victoris we are strengthening our SUV portfolio and our overall market share,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO at MSIL.

While not providing specific sales targets, Takeuchi expressed confidence that the company’s mid-size SUV volume will be “much, much bigger” going forward. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at MSIL, added that Victoris, sold through the Arena channel, aims to attract younger buyers and help the company achieve leadership in the mid-size SUV space.