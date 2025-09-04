Compensation cess on sin goods to continue until linked-loans are cleared: FM

NEW DELHI: In a decisive move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the ongoing compensation cess on tobacco products—including cigarettes, pan masala, gutkha, beedi, zarda, and unmanufactured tobacco—will continue to be there until the cess-linked government loans are paid off. However, no specific timeline has been mentioned yet, but she clarified that the government will decide the date later.

“Pan masala, guthka, cigarettes, chewing tobacco like guthka, unmanufactured tobacco like bidi will continue at the existing rates of GST and compensation cess, where applicable, till the loan and interest payment obligation under the compensation cess accounts are completely discharged,” said Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, during the media briefing after the GST Council meet on Wednesday.

Without specifying any timeline, she mentioned that the loans would be repaid “well within this calendar year” and assured that cess collection will be stopped immediately once full repayment is achieved.