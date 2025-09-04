EIL develops India’s largest underground LPG cavern for HPCL in Mangalore

NEW DELHI: Engineers India Limited (EIL), the state-owned engineering services provider, has successfully executed the development of India’s largest underground rock cavern for LPG storage for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Mangalore, Karnataka.
The cavern, located within the premises of an existing LPG plant, has a storage capacity of 80,000 metric tonne (MT) of LPG, making it the single largest LPG cavern in India. According to the company, what makes this project even more remarkable is its first-of-its-kind design, with the cavern excavated beneath pre-existing surface facilities. This innovative approach allows for dual usage of land, significantly optimizing space utilization and setting a benchmark for future infrastructure projects.
“This project is a shining example of engineering excellence and collaborative execution of a complex mega project. The successful completion of this cavern will significantly strengthen India’s LPG storage infrastructure and ensure energy security for the nation,” said CMD of EIL, Vartika Shukla.
Caverns are large underground storage facilities, typically used for crude oil, LPG, and other fuels. The government maintains these storage sites for use in case of emergencies, supply shortages, or spikes in global fuel prices.
India currently has three operational underground crude oil caverns, all of which are mined rock caverns, with a total storage capacity of 5.33 million metric tonnes (MMT). Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has a capacity of 1.33 MMT, Mangalore in Karnataka has a capacity of 1.50 MMT, and Padur in Karnataka holds 2.50 MMT. These facilities are designed to provide a cushion against supply disruptions and can collectively meet approximately 9.5 days of India’s crude oil requirement.
To further strengthen its energy security, India has approved the construction of two additional facilities under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model — one in Chandikhol, Odisha with a capacity of 4.0 MMT, and an additional facility in Padur, Karnataka with a capacity of 2.5 MMT. Once completed, these new facilities are expected to enhance India’s strategic crude oil reserves, aiming to meet up to 22 days of the country’s oil demand.