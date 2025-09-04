EIL develops India’s largest underground LPG cavern for HPCL in Mangalore

NEW DELHI: Engineers India Limited (EIL), the state-owned engineering services provider, has successfully executed the development of India’s largest underground rock cavern for LPG storage for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Mangalore, Karnataka.

The cavern, located within the premises of an existing LPG plant, has a storage capacity of 80,000 metric tonne (MT) of LPG, making it the single largest LPG cavern in India. According to the company, what makes this project even more remarkable is its first-of-its-kind design, with the cavern excavated beneath pre-existing surface facilities. This innovative approach allows for dual usage of land, significantly optimizing space utilization and setting a benchmark for future infrastructure projects.

“This project is a shining example of engineering excellence and collaborative execution of a complex mega project. The successful completion of this cavern will significantly strengthen India’s LPG storage infrastructure and ensure energy security for the nation,” said CMD of EIL, Vartika Shukla.