FMCG stocks rally as GST on daily used goods slashed to 5%

NEW DELHI: FMCG stocks jumped as much as 7% on Thursday after the GST Council, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced a simplified tax structure by eliminating the 12% and 28% slabs. In a move aimed at easing the tax burden on everyday consumers, GST on commonly used items like soap, toothpaste, chocolates, namkeen, and coffee has been reduced to 5%, down from the earlier 12% or 18%.

Additionally, essential food items such as ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk, paneer, and various Indian breads including roti and paratha will now fall under the zero-tax category, compared to the previous 5% rate.

Britannia Industries shares gained up to 7.2% in early deals to hit intraday high of Rs 6,336.95. The shares of Dabur surged up to 6% to Rs 577 and Colgate-Palmolive (India) gained 5% to 2,504. FMCG heavyweights such as HUL, Nestle and ITC also advanced sharply on Thursday morning. Sectoral benchmark index Nifty FMCG surged about 2% in early deals before giving up most of gains as session progressed.