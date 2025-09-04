Goods and services under new 40% GST slab explained

NEW DELHI: Even as the GST on most household and aspirational items has been reduced, some items have been assigned a special rate of 40%. This special rate is applicable only to a few selected goods, predominantly "sin goods" and a few luxury items.

The special rate was introduced because many of these goods previously attracted a Compensation Cess in addition to the standard GST. To maintain a consistent tax incidence after the decision to end the Compensation Cess, the cess rate is being merged with the GST. For other goods and services, this special rate has been applied because they were already in the highest GST bracket of 28%.