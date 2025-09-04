Growth-accretive GST rejig neither inflationary nor fiscally loose, say economists

MUMBAI: Most economic analysts in the country have welcomed the much-delayed and much-needed rationalisation of the GST regime, which shifts from a multi-rate structure to a simplified three-rate system with significantly lower rates. They believe the move is well-timed and will have a positive impact on consumer demand.

The two-slab structure for essential and daily-use products, along with lower taxes on a wider basket of goods, is also expected to partly cushion the adverse impact of punitive US tariffs. Importantly, analysts note that the reduced rates are neither fiscally imprudent nor likely to trigger inflationary pressures.

“The GST rejig is a well-timed move and has positive implications for consumer demand that has been lagging for too long, and producer sentiment, which together will help partly offset the negative impact of the punitive US tariffs,” Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra Ratings, said in a note.