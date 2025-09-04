GST cut on renewable energy equipment to reduce capital costs by 5%

NEW DELHI: The reduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on key renewable energy equipment such as solar cells, biogas plants, windmill components, and solar lamps—from 12% to 5%—is expected to bring down capital costs for solar and wind power projects by approximately 5%. Industry experts say the move will reduce costs for ongoing projects and is likely to impact pricing in upcoming bids.

According to industry analysts, the reduced GST will help Indian companies ramp up local manufacturing of solar panels and other green energy components, decreasing dependence on imports—particularly from China.

“The rationalisation of GST rates for solar PV modules and wind turbine generators is expected to reduce the capital cost for solar and wind power projects by around 5%. This, in turn, is likely to lower the cost of generation by approximately ₹0.10 per unit for solar power and ₹0.15–₹0.17 per unit for wind power. The benefits will extend to projects currently under implementation and will likely reflect in future bids. Ultimately, this will help reduce the power purchase cost for distribution companies,” said Girishkumar Kadam, Senior Vice President & Group Head, ICRA Ltd.

Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew, highlighted that the reduction of GST rates on solar equipment and batteries from 12% to 5% will lower electricity costs, enhance industrial competitiveness, and accelerate India’s clean energy transition.