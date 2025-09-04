Realty players upbeat as GST cuts ease construction costs

He further said for the realty and infrastructure sectors, the tax cut on critical construction materials like cement and steel from 28% to 18% is a landmark reform as this will significantly ease input costs, improve project viability, and accelerate infrastructure development.

“Affordable housing, in particular, stands to gain as reduced construction costs can be passed on to homebuyers, making homes more accessible while supporting the government’s housing for all vision. This is not just a boost for developers, it is a win-win for consumers, the housing sector, and the long-term national growth story,” he added.

Anurag Mathur, the chief executive of Savills that is a global commercial, industrial and residential real estate service provider, said the revised GST slab is will lower construction costs, improve affordability, and stimulate demand, especially in the mid- and affordable housing segments.“

It also promises improved input credit flows and reduced compliance complexities, potentially lowering project costs and boosting homebuyer sentiment. Cement and ready-mix concrete now come under 18% GST down from 28%; bricks, tiles, and sand have fallen sharply to 5% from 18%, and paints and varnishes are now at 18% down from 28%.

“These changes will bring down overall construction costs going forward as it will result in a reduction of GST burden by about 20% across various segments of housing, commercial, industrial and warehousing. Additionally, affordable and mid-segment housing stand to gain significantly as lower construction costs can be passed on to homebuyers, enhancing home ownership possibilities,” Mathur said.

Samantak Das, chief economist at JLL India, said since developers do not get the full benefit of input tax credit and hence the high GST rate on cement adds to the final apartment cost, the impact of bringing this rate to 18% will vary across different segments of the real estate market.

“The cost reduction on live home projects may range in the 1-1.5%, considering various types of residential projects and effective cement cost reduction considering the cascading and base price adjustments. This is with the assumption that developers would transmit the entire benefit to the customer,” Das said.

Though it appears that there may not be a drastic slash in home prices, for affordable and mid-segment housing, we are likely to see improvements in demand, while for premium and luxury properties, the impact on affordability would be marginal but the developers can reinvest the savings in the cost of construction to improve quality and amenities, he added.

“However, from a macro perspective, there would be a positive impact on affordability and sentiments of homebuyers. Developers would gain in terms of easing working capital pressure and the overall savings in cost outflow will be significant and beneficial to all stakeholders of the real estate and construction industry, directly or indirectly,” he added.

According to Vimal Nadar, a senior director at Colliers India, the slashing of GST on cement to 18% will play a critical role in rehauling project cost structures as cement forms a major value component in the overall cost of construction.

“Residential real estate, particularly new homebuyers, stand to gain as developers are likely to pass on the benefit of lower costs in the form of reduced housing prices. Developers’ profitability margins, too can potentially improve, enhancing the overall financial health of the real estate sector,” he added.