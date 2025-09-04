Private jets, yachts and premium air travel to get costlier under new GST regime

Luxury travel is set to burn a deeper hole in the pockets of India’s wealthy, as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has approved a steep increase in tax rates on private jets, helicopters, yachts, and premium air tickets. The revised rates will take effect from September 22 under the new GST framework.

The GST on aircraft for personal use, including private jets and helicopters, has been raised from the existing slab of 28% plus 3% compensation cess to a flat 40% rate. Currently, acquiring a private jet in India is already heavily taxed, factoring in customs duties, registration charges, and GST. The latest hike is expected to significantly inflate acquisition and operating costs.

As per industry estimates, entry-level light jets such as the Cirrus Vision Jet are priced at around ₹16 crore, while the long-range models like the Gulfstream G650 can cost over ₹550 crore. According to aviation sector experts, the increased GST rate could push costs up by anywhere between ₹1.5 crore and ₹40–50 crore, depending on the category of aircraft.