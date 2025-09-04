Property prices may decline by up to 5% as GST on cement slashed to 18% 

“Developers, especially those engages in creating affordable housing, will get major relief in terms of cash flows and margins. The reduced construction costs, if passed on to homebuyers, can boost demand in these segments,” he added.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO of India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa at CBRE said with cement, steel, and other inputs typically accounting for nearly 40–45% of total construction costs, this reduction will meaningfully lower project expenses. Developers can now pass on part of these savings to homebuyers, improving affordability and stimulating demand across segments. This timely reform comes as a festive season boost, creating the right conditions to spur homebuyer sentiment and drive purchase decisions.

The GST Council, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday gave its nod to a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18% with the new structure set to be implemented from September 22. As part of these changes, a special 40% GST slab has been introduced for “super luxury” and “sin” goods.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe said that by reducing rates on key inputs like cement, granite and marble, the government has eased cost pressures in construction and simplified compliance, improving affordability for homebuyers, especially in the under-construction segment.