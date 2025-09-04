Starlink receives provisional spectrum for Trial, ahead of a full-scale commercial launch

NEW DELHI: Elon Musk-led Starlink has received provisional spectrum to begin trial satellite broadband services in India, ahead of a full-scale commercial launch. According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Starlink will initially set up satellite broadband infrastructure at ten locations across the country, with Mumbai serving as the central hub.

“Starlink got a provisional spectrum to provide satellite broadband services in India a few days back. The company has initial plans to set up base stations at ten locations in the country, with its hub in Mumbai,” a senior DoT official said.

With the trial spectrum in hand, Starlink is now required to build its ground infrastructure and demonstrate compliance with India's security regulations through testing and trials. However, the official added that the company is still awaiting the arrival of critical equipment, including landing station hardware that connects satellite signals to terrestrial internet networks.