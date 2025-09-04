SUVs, bigger cars to attract 40% flat tax with no cess under GST 2.0

According to a set of FAQs issued on Wednesday, mid-size and large cars currently attract 28% GST along with a compensation cess ranging from 17–22%, pushing the total tax incidence to 45–50%. Under the new structure, they will face a uniform 40% GST with no cess.

For small cars, the GST rate has been cut from 28% to 18%. For tax purposes, small cars are defined as petrol, LPG, or CNG cars with engine capacity up to 1200 cc and length up to 4000 mm, and diesel cars with engine capacity up to 1500 cc and length up to 4000 mm.

The GST rate on electric vehicles remains unchanged at 5%.

Motorcycles with engine capacity up to 350 cc will attract 18% GST, while those above 350 cc will be taxed at a flat 40% with no cess.

The revised rates, announced after the 56th GST Council meeting on Wednesday, will come into effect from September 22.