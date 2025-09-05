Dassault Aviation to take majority control of Dassault Reliance Aerospace by raising stake to 51%

NEW DELHI: French aerospace and defence major Dassault Aviation will increase its shareholding in Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) from 49% to 51%, making the India-headquartered joint venture a majority-owned subsidiary of the Paris-headquartered company.

Upon completion of the transaction, DRAL will cease to be a 51% subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure and become an associate company with 49% shareholding. Reliance Infrastructure said in an exchange filing that it will receive 175.96 crore from the stake sale based on an independent valuation.

The expected date of completion of the sale/disposal is November 01, 2025.

With the increase in stake, Dassault Aviation will ensure guarantees, warranties and service commitments for Falcon aircraft customers in India and worldwide. Dassault Aviation, which has a market capitalisation of over Rs 2 lakh crore and cash reserves topping Rs 80,000 crore, has been expanding its footprint in India since securing the Rafale fighter jet deal with the government in 2016.