Forex reserves up $3.51 billion to $694.2 billion in the week when rupee hit record low

MUMBAI: In the week ending August 29 that saw the rupee touching a record low of 88.36 (last Friday), the forex reserves rose by an unlikely $3.51 billion to $694.2 billion, according to the weekly data from the Reserve Bank of India, released Friday.

In the previous reporting week ending August 22, the reserves had fallen by $4.38 billion to $690.72 billion.

This latest rise was driven by an increase in foreign currency assets, gold reserves (as the bullion was on a record run) and special drawing rights.

It may be noted that despite the steep GST cuts, both the currency and the stock markets are still not reflecting the optimism of the rest of the economy. While Dalal Street is not getting sustained momentum, with wild fluctuations through the trade session, the rupee has not regained strength from the macro developments.