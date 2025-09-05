IPO-bound OYO’s Q1FY26 profit doubles to Rs 200 crore, company proposes 1:1 bonus share issuance

IPO-bound OYO posted a profit after tax (PAT) of over ₹200 crore in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), more than doubling from ₹87 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY25). The hospitality firm attributed the sharp improvement in its bottom line to strong revenue growth from premium brands such as Townhouse and Sunday, alongside tighter cost controls and a sharper focus on customer experience.

In a notification sent to its shareholders, OYO stated that its revenue grew to Rs 2,019 crore, up 47% from the corresponding quarter last year. The Gross Booking Value (GBV) reached Rs 7,227 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a significant 144% increase year-on-year.

The company has sought approval to issue bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio which will double its authorised share capital to Rs 24,31,13,59,300. OYO has also proposed increasing the ESOP pool by 8.8 crore stock options.

As per the notification to shareholders, accessed by TNIE, for the full fiscal year 2025, OYO’s gross booking value (GBV) stood at Rs 16,250 crore and revenue reached Rs 6,252 crore.

The company maintained its profitability with an operational PAT of Rs 411 crore and an operational EPS of Rs 0.64 per share last financial year. The net profit for FY25 came at 244 due to the higher cost of one-time loan repayments.