Portugal’s cork won a rare Trump tariff exemption thanks to lobbying on both sides of the Atlantic

US dependence

The US is the second-largest market for Portuguese cork after France. In 2023, the US imported $241 million worth of cork from Portugal; just over 70% of it came in the form of stoppers for wine, spirits, olive oil, honey and other liquids, according to the Natural Cork Council, a trade group.

Cork has other applications too. NASA and SpaceX have used it for thermal protection on rockets. Cork crumbles are also used as infill for sports fields and inserted into concrete on airport runways to help absorb the shock of plane landings.

Even though California has a similar climate to the Mediterranean, the US has never developed a cork industry. There was an attempt to start one during World War II, and around 500 cork oaks from that period remain on the campus of the University of California, Davis.

But the effort evaporated when the war ended. The problem is that it takes 25 years for a cork tree to produce its first bark for harvesting, and the initial yield typically isn’t high quality. After that, it takes the tree about nine years to grow new bark.

“Americans are not patient enough to wait for a tree that takes 25 years to give its first harvest,” said António Amorim, the chairman and CEO of Portugal’s Corticeira Amorim, one of the world’s largest cork companies.

Cork harvesting is also an extremely specialized skill, since cutting into a tree the wrong way could kill it. Cork harvesters are the highest paid agricultural workers in Europe, Spencer said.