SBI Research sees limited revenue loss from GST reforms, banking sector to gain

CHENNAI: State Bank of India’s research wing has estimated that the recent GST reforms, including rate reductions, will lead to a revenue loss of only about Rs 3,700 crore — far lower than the government’s projected loss of Rs 48,000 crore.

The reforms, approved by the GST Council on Wednesday, introduce a two-tier tax structure aimed at simplifying compliance and reducing the burden on consumers and businesses. According to SBI Research, the move is likely to be growth-accretive, boosting consumption while keeping fiscal risks in check.