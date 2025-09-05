Vedanta beats Adani to emerge top bidder for JAL with Rs 12,510 crore offer

Vedanta Group has emerged as the successful bidder for the debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), beating out a competitive field that included the Adani Group. Vedanta offered ₹12,510 crore in a challenge auction on September 5 for acquiring the assets of JAL, a person close to the development confirmed to TNIE.

The acquisition was the result of a "challenge process" initiated by JAL's Committee of Creditors (CoC) to maximize the recovery for creditors who have claimed dues of Rs 57,185 crore. The auction, a key part of JAL’s Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), saw a fierce bidding war with a floor value of Rs 12,000 crore. Bidders were required to increase their offers by at least Rs 250 crore per round.

Vedanta's successful offer of Rs 12,510 crore was the highest, surpassing bids from other major players including Adani Group, Dalmia Bharat, Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL), and PNC Infratech.