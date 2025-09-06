Mahindra, Renault slash prices after GST reduction on passenger vehicles

MUMBAI: Leading sports utility vehicle (SUV) maker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will pass on the full GST benefits to customers across its entire ICE SUV portfolio.

This follows the announcement of GST 2.0 at the 56th GST Council meeting held on September 3, 2025.

Prices of Mahindra SUVs will see a price reduction between up to Rs 1.01 lakh (Thar 4WD) and up to Rs 1.56 lakh (XUV 3XO Diesel). The benefits will be available to customers on the ICE portfolios starting from September 6, 2025.

Prices of Mahindra’s Bolero/Neo will see a reduction of up to Rs 1.27 lakh, XUV 3XO Petrol of up to Rs 1.40 lakh, Thar 2WD (Diesel) by up to Rs 1.35 lakh, Scorpio Classic by up to Rs 1.01 lakh, Scorpio N by up to Rs 1.45 lakh, Thar Roxx by up to Rs 1.33 lakh and XUV700 by up to Rs 1.43 lakh.

Renault India also announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of GST 2.0 across its entire product portfolio. The revised pricing, with reductions of up to Rs 96,395, will be effective on all deliveries made on or after September 22, 2025, coinciding with the first day of Navratri.

However, customers can start booking their Renault car at the new prices immediately across all dealerships nationwide.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director of Renault India, said: "Passing on the full GST 2.0 benefit is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our customers. We believe this timely initiative will not only make our cars more accessible but also energize demand during the festive season. It’s a step forward in our mission to deliver innovation, value, and trust to every Indian household.”