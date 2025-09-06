Mahindra, Toyota, Renault vehicles to get significantly cheaper as carmakers pass on GST reduction benefit

Leading sports utility vehicle (SUV) maker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will pass on the full GST benefits to customers across its entire ICE SUV portfolio. This follows the announcement of GST 2.0 at the 56th GST Council meeting held on September 3.

Prices of Mahindra SUVs will see a reduction by up to Rs 1.01 lakh (Thar 4WD) and up to Rs 1.56 lakh (XUV 3XO Diesel). The benefits will be available to customers on the ICE portfolios starting from September 6. Prices of Mahindra’s Bolero/Neo will see a reduction by up to Rs 1.27 lakh, XUV 3XO Petrol up to Rs 1.40 lakh, Thar 2WD (Diesel) up to Rs 1.35 lakh, Scorpio Classic up to Rs 1.01 lakh, Scorpio N up to Rs 1.45 lakh, Thar Roxx up to Rs 1.33 lakh and XUV700 up to Rs 1.43 lakh.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) also announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the recent GST rate reduction to its customers. The revised prices will come into effect from September 22. “Ahead of the festive season we expect this step will provide strong momentum and further accelerate demand,” said Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement at TKM.

Toyota’s Hyryder will see a price cut of up to Rs 65,400, Innova Crysta a price cut of up to Rs 180,600 and Hycross a price cut of up to Rs 115,800. Fortuner SUV price is reduced by Rs 349,000 while Legender sees a price reduction of up to Rs 334,000.