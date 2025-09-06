VinFast launches EVs at starting price of Rs 16.49 lakh, plans new launch every six months

Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast on Saturday officially launched its much-anticipated electric SUVs in India -- VF 6 and VF 7 -- at an introductory price of Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 20.89 lakh, respectively. At this price point, the newest EV in India will compete against the battery-powered four-wheelers of Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hyundai Motor India.

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said that the official launch is a milestone in their belief that premium e-mobility should be accessible to everyone. He added that for them India is not just another market, but essential to their mission.

“With its scale, India can lead the global electric revolution,” stated Chau. He also committed that VinFast will launch one new electric car every six months and currently they are considering launching VF 3 in the Indian market. VinFast, which has expanded to 16 countries in record time, has about six models in its global portfolio.

When asked about sales expectations from the Indian market, Chau said, “We don’t put any targets.” India’s electric passenger vehicle market scaled new heights in July with registrations reaching 17,298 units. This marks a robust 155% YoY increase over August 2024’s 6,787 units.