Vingroup eyes new business ventures in India, in talks with three state govts to set up 2,000-acre township

One of Vietnam's top conglomerates -- Vingroup JSC -- is keen to get into multiple business sectors in India, including real estate, hospitality and green energy. The group’s automobile company VinFast officially entered the Indian market by launching two electric SUVs on Saturday.

“We have come here not just to sell cars. We come here to give you everything. Behind Vinfast, there is Vingroup and Vingroup wants to bring the whole ecosystem in India. Even if we don’t sell the 50,000 cars, it's no issue for us. We want to be here for the long run,” VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau.

Chau said that they want to build a 2000-acre smart city in India. The group is in touch with the state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu in this regard.

“We have been having discussions with CM Naidu of Andhra Pradesh. We want to meet him again. We are also in discussion with the Telangana government. We are also in talks with CM Stalin of Tamil Nadu,” said Chau. He stated that government policies and necessary clearances should keep pace with the businesses.