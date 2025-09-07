Delhi court restrains journalists, activists from publishing unverified content against Adani Enterprises

AEL's counsel Vijay Aggarwal argued in the court that unchecked dissemination of baseless allegations had not only tarnished the company's reputation but also caused incalculable damage to investors.

He said the company was never found guilty by any regulatory authority or a court of law, and after facing regulatory and media scrutiny in 2023, it came out clean and rebuilt market confidence.

The court said the plaintiff's grievance was that the alleged defamatory articles could cause strain to its balance sheet, delay execution of projects, wipe off investors' money worth billions, create panic in the market, cause loss of goodwill and reputation at a global scale, besides resulting in the loss of present and future businesses and also hindering the firm's ability to raise funds.

"There is a prima facie case in favour of the plaintiff. Even the balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff, considering that continual forwarding/publishing/re-tweeting and trolling would further tarnish his image in public perception and may result in a media trial," the court said.

It then restrained the defendants from publishing, distributing or circulating "unverified, unsubstantiated and ex-facie defamatory reports" about the plaintiff, allegedly tarnishing its reputation, till the next date of hearing.

"To the extent that the articles and posts are incorrect and unverified and prima facie defamatory, defendant nos 1 to 10 are also directed to expunge such defamatory material from their respective articles/social media posts/tweets, and if the same is not feasible, remove the same within five days from the date of this order," the court said.