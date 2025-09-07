Hyundai joins Tata Motors, Mahindra in passing GST benefits to consumers, slashes prices up to Rs 2.4 lakh

MUMBAI: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will pass on the complete benefit of the recent GST rate reduction on passenger vehicles to its customers, effective September 22, 2025, when the revised GST rates come into effect. With this, the Korean carmaker has joined the ranks of Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar and others in extending the GST reduction benefit to consumers.
Hyundai’s price cuts range from Rs 60,640 to Rs 2.4 lakh, depending on the model. The Grand i10 NIOS will be cheaper by Rs 73,808, while the Aura and Verna will see a reduction of up to Rs 78,465 and Rs 60,640, respectively. The i20 will be cheaper by up to Rs 98,000.
In the SUV segment, the Exter’s price will drop by up to Rs 89,209, while the Venue and Venue N Line prices will be cut between Rs 1.19 lakh and Rs 1.23 lakh. Hyundai’s most popular model, the Creta, will get a price cut of up to Rs 72,145, while the Alcazar will be cheaper by up to Rs 75,376. The Tucson sees the steepest price cut of up to Rs 2.40 lakh.
Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We sincerely appreciate the progressive and far-sighted move by the Government of India to reduce GST on passenger vehicles. This reform is not only a boost to the automotive industry but also a strong step towards empowering millions of customers by making personal mobility more affordable and accessible.”
On Saturday, several carmakers announced price cuts after the GST Council reduced levies on small cars and mass-market motorcycles (engine size below 350cc) from 28% to 18%. Premium cars, including sports utility vehicles (SUVs), will now attract a 40% GST, as against the previous levies (GST plus cess) of up to 48%.
Prices of Mahindra SUVs will see a reduction of up to Rs 1.01 lakh (Thar 4WD) and up to Rs 1.56 lakh (XUV 3XO Diesel). Toyota announced a price cut of up to Rs 3.49 lakh (Fortuner), while Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles are set to get cheaper by up to Rs 1.55 lakh (Nexon).
Automakers expect the price cuts to give a major boost to sales, especially in the upcoming festive season. Since the announcement of GST reforms last month, buyers have been delaying purchases in anticipation of a decline of up to 8–10% in prices. This has significantly impacted automobile sales since mid-August.