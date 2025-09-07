ILJIN Electronics secures Rs 1,200 crore funding from ChrysCapital, InCred PE

NEW DELHI: ILJIN Electronics India Pvt Ltd, a key subsidiary and electronics division of the Amber Group, has successfully raised Rs 1,200 crore in strategic funding.
The investment was led by prominent private equity firm ChrysCapital, contributed Rs 1,100 crore, with InCred Growth Partners Fund I (InCred PE) investing the remaining Rs 100 crore.
The funding was secured through separate definitive agreements and is subject to regulatory approval. This is the first time ILJIN has raised external institutional capital.
The funds will be used to scale operations, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and explore strategic acquisitions to strengthen its market position.
The investment aligns with India's "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) vision for electronics, which is supported by government initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).
ILJIN Electronics, which specialises in manufacturing bare printed circuit boards (PCBs) and PCB assembly, reported revenues of Rs 2,194 crore and an operating EBITDA of Rs 151 crore in FY25, with a revenue growth CAGR of 52% from FY22 to FY25.
The company also provides box build solutions for various products, including smartwatches, routers, battery energy storage systems, solar inverters, and EV charging solutions.
The Amber Group has also recently made applications under the ECMS for two projects totalling Rs 4,190 crore and has announced acquisitions to expand into sectors like Battery Energy Storage Systems and industrial automation.
Jasbir Singh, Executive Chairman and CEO of Amber Group, stated that the funding "will empower us to pursue both organic expansion and strategic inorganic opportunities, reinforcing our leadership in PCB and EMS solutions while contributing to Amber Enterprises’ broader vision of innovation, market leadership and self-reliance".
Amber Group is a backwards-integrated and diversified B2B solutions provider across three business segments -- consumer durables, electronics (including EMS), and Railway Subsystems & Defence.
The company has a pan-India manufacturing footprint with 31 plants, including in Chennai, Hosur and Bengaluru and Hyderabad.