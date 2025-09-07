ILJIN Electronics secures Rs 1,200 crore funding from ChrysCapital, InCred PE

NEW DELHI: ILJIN Electronics India Pvt Ltd, a key subsidiary and electronics division of the Amber Group, has successfully raised Rs 1,200 crore in strategic funding.

The investment was led by prominent private equity firm ChrysCapital, contributed Rs 1,100 crore, with InCred Growth Partners Fund I (InCred PE) investing the remaining Rs 100 crore.

The funding was secured through separate definitive agreements and is subject to regulatory approval. This is the first time ILJIN has raised external institutional capital.

The funds will be used to scale operations, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and explore strategic acquisitions to strengthen its market position.

The investment aligns with India's "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) vision for electronics, which is supported by government initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).