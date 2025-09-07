OYO’s parent firm rebrands corporate brand name to PRISM

MUMBAI: Oravel Stays Limited, the parent company of OYO, has rebranded its corporate brand name to PRISM. The change in identity comes as the hospitality firm is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO).

PRISM (formerly Oravel Stays Ltd.) is now the corporate parent of OYO and a portfolio of brands such as Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday, and Palette. In the vacation homes segment, it operates brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest, Studio Prestige etc. The extended stay category is represented by Studio 6, acquired through G6 Hospitality in the US.

Additionally, the portfolio encompasses workspaces and celebration spaces, offered through Innov8 and Weddingz.in.

PRISM, in turn, will assume the role of the parent company brand, uniting a diversified ecosystem that spans technology solutions, premium hospitality, extended-stay residences, celebration venues, luxury getaways, and experiential living concepts, besides its core of budget hospitality.

"The transition to PRISM marks the establishment of a future-ready corporate architecture designed to align our expanding portfolio with our long-term vision," said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, PRISM.