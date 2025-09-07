OYO’s parent firm rebrands corporate brand name to PRISM

MUMBAI: Oravel Stays Limited, the parent company of OYO, has rebranded its corporate brand name to PRISM. The change in identity comes as the hospitality firm is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO).
PRISM (formerly Oravel Stays Ltd.) is now the corporate parent of OYO and a portfolio of brands such as Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday, and Palette. In the vacation homes segment, it operates brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest, Studio Prestige etc. The extended stay category is represented by Studio 6, acquired through G6 Hospitality in the US.
Additionally, the portfolio encompasses workspaces and celebration spaces, offered through Innov8 and Weddingz.in.
PRISM, in turn, will assume the role of the parent company brand, uniting a diversified ecosystem that spans technology solutions, premium hospitality, extended-stay residences, celebration venues, luxury getaways, and experiential living concepts, besides its core of budget hospitality.
"The transition to PRISM marks the establishment of a future-ready corporate architecture designed to align our expanding portfolio with our long-term vision," said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, PRISM.
He added, "PRISM is powered by a strong technology engine, deeper investment in data science and AI, and a commitment to helping our partners grow profitably while delighting customers worldwide."
In a similar move earlier this year, Food tech firm Zomato had changed its official name to Eternal. The company did not change the name of Zomato app but the stock ticker on the exchanges was changed from Zomato to Eternal. Eternal comprises four major businesses– Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure.
"Over 6,000 brilliant ideas came through, and after careful consideration, one name shone above the rest: PRISM," Agarwal said in a social media post on X. He added, "PRISM isn’t just a name—it’s the evolution of everything we stand for. From the trusted stays that OYO helped introduce, to a spectrum of experiences and spaces built for the future."
The IPO-bound firm recently posted a profit after tax (PAT) of over Rs 200 crore in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), more than doubling from Rs 87 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY25). The hospitality company attributed the sharp improvement in its bottom line to strong revenue growth from premium brands such as Townhouse and Sunday, alongside tighter cost controls and a sharper focus on customer experience.
Oyo stated that its revenue grew to Rs 2,019 crore, up 47 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year. The Gross Booking Value (GBV) reached Rs 7,227 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 144 per cent increase year-on-year.