The power swipe

The cultural shorthand of wealth has changed. Flashing wads of cash is yesterday’s flex. Today, it is the ultra-luxury credit cards—invite-only, discreet, and quietly aspirational that have become the new currency of status for India’s rich.
Axis Bank made headlines last year with the launch of Primus, India’s first invite-only credit card, developed with Visa. The pitch was simple: a financial tool typically engineered for transactions, but also for accessing a gamut of luxurious experiences. Holders can expect custom-designed holidays, private jet arrangements, and guaranteed reservations at more than 10,000 Michelin-starred and World’s 50 Best restaurants worldwide. Exclusivity is the name of the game.
Globally, the American Express Centurion—the infamous “Black Card”—remains the ultimate symbol of spending power. Built in anodized titanium, never advertised, and offered only to existing Platinum cardholders who spend at the very top tier, Centurion delivers perks from unlimited access to Centurion Lounges worldwide private jet services and luxury car upgrades, $1,000 annual Saks Fifth Avenue credit Equinox membership and exclusive events. The price of entry: a one-time fee of `8 lakh in India, and that’s before annual dues.
“It really comes down to what you’re paying lakhs of rupees for,” says Aly Hajiani, CEO of Rewardpoints.club. “There are soft benefits—concierge services, upgrades, priority event access—and there are hard benefits, like strong returns on spending, airline partnerships, and hotel transfer programs that make luxury more seamless.”
India’s affluent have long gravitated toward private banking for its bespoke touch. Now, banks are layering that same ethos onto their credit products. Cards such as Kotak Solitaire, IndusInd Crest, and Yes Private aren’t mass-market plastics. They’re skeleton keys extended selectively to clients with deep relationships.
Another exotic card is Dubai First Royale Mastercard, with an invitation-only for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and gold-plated and diamond-studded with no preset spending limit and a 24/7 dedicated relationship manager, India’s ultra-wealthy are catching up fast to their global peers. Where the Amex Centurion and JPMorgan Reserve set benchmarks for merging wealth management with lifestyle, Indian banks are crafting localised equivalents in the form of HDFC Infinia and ICICI Emeralde. They give you unlimited global lounge access, zero forex markups, curated golf and lifestyle experiences.
The difference lies in cultural calibration. In the West, privileges skew toward art fairs, fine dining, and fashion events. In India, the same model flexes through cricket boxes, luxury retail tie-ups, and exclusive airport lounges. “Initially, it was all about prestige,” says luxury commentator Riaan George. “But the real allure lies in scarcity.
The harder these cards are to obtain, the more aspirational they become.” One of them is the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Reward Black for UK Premier Banking clients: It has a £240 annual fee waived if you spend £24,000 a year It gives access to Access to 1,100+ international lounges via Dragon Pass Premier+, international travel insurance and concierge services
The timing is no coincidence. India is adding tens of thousands of millionaires every year, with HNWIs collectively holding more than $1.5 trillion in wealth. Discretionary spending is shifting toward experiences—concierge-driven travel, luxury events, and lifestyle services that these cards are designed to deliver.