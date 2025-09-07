The power swipe

The cultural shorthand of wealth has changed. Flashing wads of cash is yesterday’s flex. Today, it is the ultra-luxury credit cards—invite-only, discreet, and quietly aspirational that have become the new currency of status for India’s rich.

Axis Bank made headlines last year with the launch of Primus, India’s first invite-only credit card, developed with Visa. The pitch was simple: a financial tool typically engineered for transactions, but also for accessing a gamut of luxurious experiences. Holders can expect custom-designed holidays, private jet arrangements, and guaranteed reservations at more than 10,000 Michelin-starred and World’s 50 Best restaurants worldwide. Exclusivity is the name of the game.

Globally, the American Express Centurion—the infamous “Black Card”—remains the ultimate symbol of spending power. Built in anodized titanium, never advertised, and offered only to existing Platinum cardholders who spend at the very top tier, Centurion delivers perks from unlimited access to Centurion Lounges worldwide private jet services and luxury car upgrades, $1,000 annual Saks Fifth Avenue credit Equinox membership and exclusive events. The price of entry: a one-time fee of `8 lakh in India, and that’s before annual dues.