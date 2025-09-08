Advertising pioneer Diwan Arun Nanda passes away at 82

In 1973, Nanda co-founded Rediffusion alongside Ajit Balakrishnan and Mohammed Khan. Under his leadership, Rediffusion became a creative powerhouse, developing memorable campaigns for major brands such as Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, and Colgate. He led the agency for five decades before stepping down as chairman in 2023, handing over leadership to Sandeep Goyal.

Beyond Rediffusion, Nanda served on the boards of prominent organisations including Air India, Eveready, Kingfisher Airlines, and Yes Bank. He was a two-time President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and received a Lifetime Achievement Award in the early 2000s. His influence extended into the political and corporate sectors, having been a close associate of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the 1980s and contributing to joint ventures with international networks.

Known for his charisma, strategic insight, and deep understanding of the Indian market, Nanda was a mentor to many in the industry. His legacy is defined by his commitment to creativity, strategic thinking, and the development of India’s marketing and advertising landscape.

Diwan Arun Nanda’s funeral was held on Sunday, September 7, 2025, in Worli, Mumbai, where industry leaders and the advertising community gathered to pay their respects. His contributions have left a lasting impact on Indian advertising, and his work will continue to inspire future generations of marketers and creatives.