Airbnb bookings added Rs 11,300 crore to India's GDP in 2024, supported 1,11,000 jobs: Report

MUMBAI: Global hotel/room bookings app Airbnb’s operations contributed Rs 11,300 crore to India's GDP in 2024, while helped support people in as many as 1,11,000 jobs who earned Rs 2,400 crore in wages, according to a report by Oxford Economics.

In 2024, domestic travellers comprised 91% of Airbnb guests in the country, helping it triple the non-urban gross booking value since 2019, reflecting growing interest in rural destinations, the Oxford Economics report, commissioned by Airbnb, said Monday. Among international guests, the largest inbound sources were the US, England, Canada and Australia.

Airbnb activity contributed Rs 11,300 crore to the economy in 2024 and also supported as many as 1,11,000 jobs while contributing Rs 2.400 crore in wages, Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb India country head said, adding this translates into 0.5% of the country’s travel and tourism GDP and 0.2% of tourism-related jobs, which is equivalent to one in every 417 tourism-related jobs.

In the reporting year, Airbnb guests spent Rs 11,200 crore in the country, which includes both accommodation and non-accommodation expenses. Guests stayed an average of two nights and spent Rs 11,000 daily on non-accommodation essentials like dining, retail stores and transport. Of every Rs 10,000 spent in-destination, Rs 3,800 was spent on restaurants; Rs 2,400 on transport, Rs 2,100 on shopping, Rs 900 on arts and entertainment, and Rs 800 on groceries, the report said.