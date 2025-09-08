Audi India cuts prices by up to Rs 7.8 lakh following GST reforms

CHENNAI: Audi India has announced significant price reductions across its model range, effective from September 22, 2025. These cuts, ranging from Rs 2.6 lakh to over Rs 7.8 lakh, are aimed at passing on the benefits of the recently implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 reforms directly to customers. The move is seen as an effort to make luxury vehicles more accessible to a wider group of Indian consumers.
Under the new pricing structure, the entry-level Audi Q3 will now start at Rs 43.07 lakh, reduced from Rs 46.14 lakh, reflecting a price cut of Rs 3.07 lakh. The mid-range Q5 sees a reduction of Rs 4.55 lakh, now priced at Rs 63.75 lakh compared to Rs 68.30 lakh earlier. The larger Q7 SUV has its price cut by Rs 6.15 lakh, bringing the new price to Rs 86.14 lakh from Rs 92.29 lakh. The flagship Q8 SUV has seen the most significant reduction of Rs 7.8 lakh, now available at Rs 1.09 crore instead of the earlier Rs 1.17 crore. Sedan models have also benefited, with the A4 now priced at Rs 46.25 lakh, down from Rs 48.89 lakh, and the A6 available at Rs 63.74 lakh, down from Rs 67.38 lakh.
These price revisions follow the recent GST reform, which introduced a more streamlined tax structure for automobiles. Previously, luxury and larger cars were subject to a combination of 28% GST plus an additional cess. The new regulation applies a uniform 40% GST slab, effectively lowering the tax burden for high-end vehicles and aligning them more closely with mid-sized mass-market cars.
The decision by Audi India comes at a strategic time ahead of the festive season, a traditionally strong sales period for the automobile industry in India. By lowering prices, Audi aims to attract more customers and boost sales during this high-demand phase. The company believes that the revised pricing will make its luxury offerings more competitive and accessible in an increasingly price-sensitive market.
Audi is not alone in this move; other luxury car manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW have also announced similar price cuts in response to the GST overhaul. These industry-wide reductions are expected to intensify competition in the luxury segment and provide customers with a broader range of affordable options.
Customers interested in the updated pricing can visit Audi India’s official website or authorized dealerships. The new prices will be applicable for purchases and deliveries from September 22 onwards.
This pricing adjustment reinforces Audi India’s strategy of offering premium vehicles while responding to regulatory changes and market dynamics, positioning itself strongly in the growing Indian luxury automobile market.