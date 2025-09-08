Audi India cuts prices by up to Rs 7.8 lakh following GST reforms

These price revisions follow the recent GST reform, which introduced a more streamlined tax structure for automobiles. Previously, luxury and larger cars were subject to a combination of 28% GST plus an additional cess. The new regulation applies a uniform 40% GST slab, effectively lowering the tax burden for high-end vehicles and aligning them more closely with mid-sized mass-market cars.

The decision by Audi India comes at a strategic time ahead of the festive season, a traditionally strong sales period for the automobile industry in India. By lowering prices, Audi aims to attract more customers and boost sales during this high-demand phase. The company believes that the revised pricing will make its luxury offerings more competitive and accessible in an increasingly price-sensitive market.

Audi is not alone in this move; other luxury car manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW have also announced similar price cuts in response to the GST overhaul. These industry-wide reductions are expected to intensify competition in the luxury segment and provide customers with a broader range of affordable options.

Customers interested in the updated pricing can visit Audi India’s official website or authorized dealerships. The new prices will be applicable for purchases and deliveries from September 22 onwards.

This pricing adjustment reinforces Audi India’s strategy of offering premium vehicles while responding to regulatory changes and market dynamics, positioning itself strongly in the growing Indian luxury automobile market.